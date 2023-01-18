THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

B.C. Mounties investigate criminal claims against tribal police officer

Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service serves 10 tribes near Lilloet

A British Columbia First Nation police service says RCMP are investigating allegations of criminal conduct involving one of its members.

The Stl’atl’imx Tribal Police Service says in a statement that it became aware of alleged activities involving the member in December.

Because those allegations were reported to have occurred outside its jurisdiction, the service says it reported the claims to RCMP, which has confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

The statement says the department takes any allegations of criminal wrongdoing by an employee very seriously and it has taken measures to ensure a full and fair investigation.

The service doesn’t detail the allegations against its member, but says the officer is on administrative leave while the investigation is underway, and anyone affected should contact Whistler-Pemberton RCMP Victim Services.

The service polices 10 member reserves in the southern Interior in Indigenous communities including Lillooet, Seton Lake, Lil’wat and Cayoose Creek.

IndigenousLaw and justicePolice

Previous story
Thin blue line cannot be worn by on-duty Vancouver police officers, department decides
Next story
Trina Hunt’s death remains unsolved 2 years later; IHIT renews appeal for public’s help

Just Posted

John Rustad, independent MLA Nechako Lakes. (Submitted photo) John Rustad was invited to speak about issues and other matters, on Jan. 14 in Houston. More on page 9. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
MLA pushes back against mandatory vaccination possibility

Former Vancouver Canucks’ enforcer Gino Odjick outside Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday June 29, 2014.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck )
B.C. First Nations mourn loss of Vancouver Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick

Heavy equipment at work at Coastal GasLink pipeline crossing at the Clore River in northwestern B.C. (David Suzuki Foundation photo)
Regulators probe complaint about sediment flow at CGL pipeline river crossing in northwest B.C.

Kitimat, B.C. RCMP detachment. (The Northern Sentinel photo)
Man injured in incident with police