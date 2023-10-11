B.C. man wanted on charges of 3D printing firearms

B.C.’s anti-gang police agency, CFSEU-BC, is searching for 31-year-old Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, who has been charged with numerous offences related to the manufacturing of firearms. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC) Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, 31, has been charged with manufacturing firearms in his home. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC) Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, 31, has been charged with manufacturing firearms in his home, using a 3D printer. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

A 31-year-old B.C. man has been charged with manufacturing guns out of his Kamloops home.

B.C.’s anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), says charges were approved against Adrian Picketts-Yoxall on Tuesday (Oct. 10), but that he remains at large.

Police say they discovered a stash of homemade weapons inside Picketts-Yoxall’s Heffley Creek home while fulfilling a search warrant in January 2022. They also discovered a 3D printer they say Picketts-Yoxall used to build the guns, as well as ammunition, magazines and body armour.

The 31-year-old is charged with two counts of manufacturing firearms, as well as possession of a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a previous order against him, and the unauthorized possession of a non-restricted firearm.

CFSEU is asking anyone who knows Picketts-Yoxall’s whereabouts to contact police.

