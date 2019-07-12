B.C. man wanted for Lower Mainland bank robbery in early July

Lucas Bradwell, 28, has been charged with robbery in Abbotsford

Lucas Bradwell is wanted for a bank robbery in Abbotsford on July 2.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to try to locate a man wanted for bank robbery.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the robbery took place on July 2 at around noon, when a man entered the HSBC on South South Fraser Way and provided a note demanding money to the bank teller.

Bird said no weapon was used during the robbery, and the man obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled to a waiting taxi.

Lucas Daryl Bradwell, 28, has been identified as the suspect, and has been charged with robbery.

Bird said he is known to frequent Lower Mainland municipalities; however, it is believed that he has recently been on Vancouver Island.

Bradwell is described as six feet tall and 185 pounds with short brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of “Bradwell” on his right forearm.

According to the provincial court database, Bradwell has prior convictions for theft, using an imitation firearm, break-and-enter and two counts of robbery in North Vancouver.

He also has convictions for robbery, fleeing from a peace officer and two counts of breaching his bail conditions in Merritt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

