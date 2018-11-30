Former Revelstoke resident Daniel Levesque is seen here in a lighter time. His family says he loved to make music. (Submitted)

B.C. man in prison for killing friend with hammer released early

Joshua Bredo was sentenced last year for manslaughter after attacking 20-year-old Daniel Levesque

The man who killed Daniel Levesque seven years ago was released last month.

Joshua Tyler Bredo was sentenced in June, 2017 for the manslaughter of 20-year-old Daniel Levesque from Revelstoke, B.C.

On Aug. 3, 2011, Bredo struck Daniel Levesque three times with a hammer so violently that the hammer broke. To claim self defense, Bredo then stabbed himself with a knife and called 911.

According to court documents, Bredo had developed an unhealthy infatuation with Daniel Levesque. The two had only been friends for a couple months.

Bredo was sentenced to nine years in prison.

READ MORE: Accused pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2011 death of Revelstoke’s Daniel Levesque

“He should have gotten life. He’s a monster,” says Michele Levesque, Daniel’s grandmother.

At the time, Daniel Levesque’s death shocked Revelstoke. Hundreds came out to a tearful candlelight memorial in Grizzly Plaza two days later. A celebration of life was held at the community centre and friends put on a sold-out concert in his memory.

READ MORE: Update: Hundreds gather to remember slain Revelstoke youth Daniel Levesque

“Daniel was a very trusting and loving kid. He got along with everybody. He didn’t judge anyone. He was honest, down to earth, and a loving man,” says Steven Levesque, Daniel’s father.

Since Bredo had already spent almost six years in prison awaiting trail, he only had to spend another two behind bars. However, Bredo was released in Oct., after serving 16 of the 24 months remaining in his sentence.

“We’re disappointed. We always knew he would be let out, but we heard nothing,” says Steven Levesque.

Steven Levesque says they had been told by BC Corrections they would be notified when Bredo was to be released.

Daniel’s mother, Stacey Thur sent an email to the Crown asking for an update but didn’t hear back. Steven Levesque says she then contacted a detective that worked on her son’s case who replied to her within the day and told her that Bredo had been released.

“It’s disappointing and disheartening to know we were ignored and forgotten,” says Steven Levesque.

Bredo’s sentence also includes three years of probation, where he is not allowed to contact Daniel Levesque’s family, use drugs or alcohol, or possess weapons.

Daniel Levesque’s family say they have lost faith in the legal system.

“Justice was not served. It failed us all along. It’s a sad situation for all of us,” says Michele Levesque.

Revelstoke Review is still waiting for a response from BC Corrections and the Parole Board of Canada on why they did not notify Daniel Levesque’s family on Bredo’s early release.

Previous story
Provincial funds not adequate for four-year-old boy’s health needs
Next story
CT scanner ‘paused’ after council denies variance

Just Posted

Highway of Tears public transit plan wins safety and security awards

Advocate for the missing and murdered says recognition deserved, “very very happy” with service

Coastal GasLink applies for injunction against Unist’ot’en

LNG company applied to enforce access to Morice River bridge and roads blocked by Unist’ot’en camp.

Public input wanted on salmon management

Engagement sessions part of strategy put forth by new Wild Salmon Advisory Council

CT scanner ‘paused’ after council denies variance

Northern Health warned CT scanner may not come if variance on off-site works denied.

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Canucks Report: Not a November to remember

Vancouver stumbles to 3-8-3 monthly record

VIDEO: Vancouver Island’s Long Beach named one of world’s best

“It feels like I’m walking in a painting.”

Four coastal B.C. communities to receive funding for maritime information pilot project

New maritime awareness system to improve insight into weather, shipping information

Employee dies at West Fraser’s Florida mill

The company said it is currently investigating the cause

$10,000 raised in one day for family of mother and daughter killed in bear attack

Valérie Théorêt and her daughter, 10-month-old Adèle Røsholt,were fatally attacked Nov. 26

VIDEO: Nearly 60 feral cats caught in one B.C. neighbourhood

Two volunteers caught and neutered 59 cats from one Chilliwack cul-de-sac with more still to catch

UPDATE: West Fraser to cut production over holidays at 4 B.C. sawmills

The temporary move affects operations in Chasm, 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chetwynd

Lake Louise ski resort to appeal $2.1M fine for chopping down endangered trees

Two charges were laid under the Species at Risk Act and the Canada National Parks Act

Most Read