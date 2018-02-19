B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

  • Feb. 19, 2018 9:38 a.m.
  • News

A man on Vancouver Island has been sentenced to four months in jail for beating his 16-week-old puppy to death.

Robert Carolan, from Duncan, is also banned from owning animals for a decade after it was found his puppy Dux had suffered severed blunt force trauma.

Carolan had told police in that Dux had accidentally drowned after he left him in a bathtub and went for a cigarette.

But authorities grew suspicious after he could not explain why the puppy was bleeding and had other injuries.

A necropsy found that Dux, a mixed-breed puppy, had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and right rib and there were signs of pneumothorax, a trauma-induced condition that stops an animal’s lungs from fully inflating.

“I think jail time is absolutely warranted in a case this heinous,” said B.C. SPCA’s Marcie Moriarty.

“It is heart-breaking to think of how much this poor puppy suffered and the terror he would have experienced before succumbing to his injuries.”

The puppy was also found to have had fractures on three of its ribs.

Carolan has also been issued a victim surcharge fine of $100 and a three-year probation to follow his four-month jail sentence.

Previous story
Federal government to fight solitary confinement ruling from B.C. court
Next story
NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

Just Posted

A bleak picture of the forest industry in northern B.C.

John Rustad has recently spoken about current challenges

Coastal GasLink responds to Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako concerns

Concerns include emergency response and local hiring commitments

John Rustad weighs in on electoral reform in B.C.

“Proportional representation is not the answer,” he says

Proposed work camp south of Houston

Approximately 800 workers would be using the camp

Bulkley Valley mountain goat survey

Mountain Goat Society asking people to keep an eye out for goats from Houston to the Hazeltons.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: B.C. deer caught obeying traffic signs

A herd of deer in Fernie, B.C. is getting attention online after stopping for a stop sign

Petition wants fundraiser dropped for family of man cleared in Colten Boushie’s death

Group says GoFundMe is profiting from the young Indigenous man’s death

Porch lights turn on for Canadian teen behind #BeccaToldMeTo movement

New Brunswick’s Rebecca Schofield had asked her Facebook followers to perform random acts of kindness

B.C. files challenge to Alberta wine trade ban

First formal dispute under Canadian Free Trade Agreement

NDP’s first budget to set spending record for housing, child care

Premier John Horgan promises biggest investments in B.C. history

B.C. man goes to jail for beating puppy to death

Robert Carolan has also been banned from owning animals for the next ten years

BCHL Today: Langley enjoys home ice while roller coast ride continues for Chilliwack Chiefs

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read