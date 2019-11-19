B.C. man gets 23 years for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

FILE – Amelie Christelle Sakkalis, pictured in an undated photo, was found dead on Highway 1 north of Boston Bar Aug. 22, 2018. (IHIT handout)

WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

An Okanagan man who brutally killed a Belgian tourist north of Boston Bar last summer won’t be eligible for parole until 2042, but a lack of motive means he could remain in prison for much longer.

Sean McKenzie, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in September for his role in killing 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis, a tourist backpacking through Canada. She was hitchhiking alone from Penticton before she was killed. The two did not know each other.

Sakkalis’s body was found near Highway 1, north of Boston Bar, on Aug. 22, 2018 at approximately 7:45 p.m. McKenzie, then 27, was arrested and charged a few weeks into the homicide investigation.

In Supreme Court in New Westminster Tuesday, McKenzie chose not to address Sakkalis’ six family members who travelled from Belgium for the sentencing hearing.

“It’s not a lack of want, I feel like my counsel covered it quite well,” he told Justice Martha M. Devlin. “It’s difficult to get these words out, it’s the actual saying of these things.”

The court heard that McKenzie picked Sakkalis up in Hedley the afternoon she was killed, while he was on his way to Vancouver to fly to Burns Lake for a job as a cook on a work site. But as he neared Boston Bar, McKenzie pulled off Highway 1, into a heavily forested area.

Over the span of two hours, he struck Sakkalis with the butt of a hunting knife, before he bound and then sexually assaulted her. The court heard that she tried to escape but was unsuccessful. McKenzie then took her out of his van into the forest where he stabbed her 42 times.

In a joint submission, Crown counsel and defense asked for life imprisonment – the mandatory sentence – and no parole for 23 years. The submission also asked for McKenzie to be placed on the National Sex Offender Registry.

Crown said that McKenzie was unprovoked when he attacked Sakkalis, calling his gruesome actions sadistic, predatory and “exceptionally brutal.”

McKenzie, who was a cook with no criminal record prior to killing, called his best friend and then 911 after he attacked Sakkalis but pretended to police that he was also a victim. A few days later, upon being retaken into custody as a suspect in the homicide, he confessed to police.

McKenzie’s lawyer, speaking on his behalf, told the court he feels shame for his actions, and knows “he has taken from her [Amelie’s] family someone very precious and he acknowledges that and knows he cannot make that right.”

But while McKenzie’s guilty plea saved the Sakkalis family from a lengthy trial, which would likely include brutal details about what took place that day, the family received no closure as to why he did what he did.

“I have asked him a number of times,” his lawyer said, adding that this will likely inhibit any chance of parole in the future.

‘I was terrified every time she went travelling alone’

The court heard from both Sakkalis’ mother and sister who read victim impact statements reflecting on who she was and the struggles they have faced since her untimely death.

Justine Sakkalis, the victim’s sister, told the court she last saw her sister three years ago and had been hoping to see her soon to share stories of their separate travels.

“We didn’t write much because of the time difference,” she said. “We wanted to speak in person when she’d be back.”

Since her sister’s death, Justine said she has struggled with insomnia, is constantly anxious and feels fearful when travelling.

Through a thick french accent, Sakkalis’ mother told the court how her daughter had a passion for travelling and exploring.

“I was terrified every time she went travelling alone,” she said through tears. “She had a special dream to travel to Canada, your beautiful country.”

While Sakkalis will be remembered for her love of gardening and belief that everyone should feel free, her mother said she still faces the difficult realization she is gone each time her phone vibrates and she hopes it is her daughter.

“Each night before bed I kiss a little box of Amelie’s ashes.”

