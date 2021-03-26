Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo

B.C. man arrested after SPCA visit sparks shooting, standoff on Vancouver Island

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator

Following an hours-long standoff Thursday (March 25) north of Courtenay, a 55-year-old man was taken into RCMP custody after police warned the public to stay away from the area.

Around 1 p.m., Comox Valley RCMP asked the public to avoid the area of Graham, Cornwall and Pickering roads due to an ongoing police incident at a residence in the area. Police noted the incident was confined to a residence and the public was not considered to be at risk.

Reports indicate police were called to the home following a visit by an SPCA investigator that quickly turned confrontational. RCMP said a gunshot was fired and aimed at the SPCA officer.

Frontline members, street crimes members, Major Crime Unit members, and traffic section members all rushed to the scene to find the man who allegedly fired the rifle back inside his residence and the SPCA officer uninjured, said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a release.

“The RCMP Emergency Response Team, including crisis negotiators, worked with the occupants for several hours to come outside before making entry into the residence. We had officers in the area attending nearby residences to advise them of the situation and ensure their ongoing safety, while at the same time, advising members of the public to avoid the area. Everybody was co-operative and supportive.”

Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA confirmed the incident involving their officer and a scheduled visit to check on the welfare of some animals.

“The officer was physically unharmed, but obviously very shaken up,” she added.

Around 8 p.m., RCMP successfully arrested the man without incident, who is expected to face several charges.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Runners face shoe shortage due to surging demand, COVID-related supply issues
Next story
2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled for second year in a row

Just Posted

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Large search effort continues for missing boy, 13, north of Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled for second year in a row

“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president

Black Press Media file photo
COVID-19 vaccine appointments open for general public in Houston

Northern Health is now taking COVID-19 vaccination first dose appointments for all… Continue reading

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

School District No. 54 - Bulkley Valley (SD54) in Smithers. (File photo)
SD54 draft calendar sticks with one-week spring break for 2021-2022

Teachers’ union doesn’t understand why district can’t make two weeks work when 54 of 58 districts do

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare held a press conference Friday (March 26) with various stakeholders, including North Island and North Coast MLAs and executive director of Coastal First Nations, Christine Smith-Martin.
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Announced Friday, Connected Coast project is expected to connect 139 communities – 48 being rural and Indigenous

Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

Kettle Valley Rail Trail winds through the Okanagan and Similkameen on railbed left from B.C.’s historical silver-mining boom. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. forest job program gets COVID-19 aid, expands to coast

Short-term work on trails, bridges, forest firebreaks

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains looks on during a provincial election campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbia’s labour minister says he’s concerned about the recent number of work site deaths and has contacted the head of the province’s workplace safety agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Harry Bains says he’s reached out to the chair of WorkSafeBC

Teck file photo.
Teck fined $60M for contaminating B.C. rivers

Teck contaminated Elk Valley rivers nearly a decade ago

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

The Supreme Court of Canada. Photo: Supreme Court of Canada photo gallery
Nelson snowbank injury case heard in Supreme Court of Canada

Decisions 2015 lawsuit have been appealed twice

Most Read