B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

At first, Archie Windsor of Duncan, B.C., says he was shocked to learn he had the same last name as the newest Royal, then he saw the humour. (Submitted photo)

At first, Archie Windsor of Duncan says he was shocked to learn he had the same last name as the newest royal, but then he saw the humour.

“My father worked in the woods all his life and his nickname was Duke,” Windsor said with a chuckle in an interview from his Vancouver Island home. “I thought it was very hilarious.”

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton on Wednesday.

“I said wouldn’t it be funny if she used one of my middle names, Arthur,” he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Archie Arthur Nelson Windsor was named after his paternal grandfather from Peterborough, Ont.

He is the only Archie Windsor listed in the online phone book Canada411.

When asked if he was a fan of the monarchy, Windsor said he hadn’t given it much thought.

He said he respects what Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, have done for charities.

“They’ve got a good grasp on what’s going on in the world,” he said. “They do a lot of good work as far as I’m concerned.”

Windsor said he wasn’t planning any celebration over the connection to his “nephew,” and instead will simply head back to work driving a transport truck, the same thing he’s done for the last 50 years.

He agreed he was probably in for a ribbing about the name connection from friends and family.

“I think it’s great,” he said, chuckling.

The only other Archie that Windsor said he’d been compared to is Archie Bunker, a grouchy fictional TV character from “All in the Family” in the 1970s.

