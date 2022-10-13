RCMP officers respond to sudden death in downtown Trail early Wednesday, Oct. 12. (File photo)

RCMP officers respond to sudden death in downtown Trail early Wednesday, Oct. 12. (File photo)

B.C. man accused of impersonating doctor dies a week later by electrocution

Trail RCMP believe man was electrocuted while attempting to climb down a power pole

A man arrested for impersonating a doctor and barricading himself in a Trail hospital is believed to have since died of electrocution.

At around 7 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 13), Trail and Greater District RCMP officers responded to a report of the sudden and suspicious death of a 39-year-old Trail man in the 1500 block of Bay Ave.

In a statement Thursday, investigators said they believed that the man had climbed onto the roof of a building before attempting to climb down a power pole to return to the ground.

“Officers suspect the man inadvertently made contact with the live wires attached to the power pole and was electrocuted,” police said.

READ MORE: Man arrested for impersonating doctor and going on rampage at Trail hospital

“The man likely was killed immediately upon electrical contact and fell from the power pole to the ground.”

Police indicated that the same man was arrested at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on Oct. 6. It was alleged he broke into locked offices when he was confronted by staff and claimed to be a doctor at the hospital.

When staff did not believe him, witnesses reported the man went on a crime spree, causing considerable damage as he broke into offices and other secure locations inside the facility.

The man then barricaded himself inside an office until police arrived. The man was facing several criminal charges related to that incident.

Trail RCMP had released the man from police custody on several conditions, and said that he would be closely.

BC Coroner Service is also investigating.

City of TrailCrimeDeathRCMP

Previous story
Defence now seeks 2-year sentence, down from 6, for man who sexually exploited Amanda Todd
Next story
UBCIC backs Turpel-Lafond after investigation questions her Indigenous heritage

Just Posted

A cross section of the community gathered for the 2022 Community Excellence Awards hosted by the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce. (Denae Opdendries photo)
Awards night recognizes business, community excellence

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Floodwaters cover Ray Chipeniuk’s driveway near Smithers, B.C. in this 2018 handout photo. Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by Chipeniuk and his wife whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ray Chipeniuk *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to Smithers couple who say logging flooded their property

The team at Houston Link To Learning were working diligently to prepare a roast beef Thanksgiving lunch for seniors and Houston recipients. Many meals were also packed up and delivered to senior residents who could not come and enjoy the lunch. The Houston Legion shuttle vehicle was used. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) 
Thanksgiving lunch in Houston