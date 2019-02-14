Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth speaks to media during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday Feb. 5, 2018. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

B.C.’s public safety minister wants to create an in-house program to better support and protect witnesses testifying against gangsters and violent offenders.

Mike Farnworth said Thursday the program would build on the existing federal witness protection program.

“People with intimate details of the most serious crimes, or the activities of gangs and organized crime on our streets, should not feel their life will be in danger if they do the right thing and tell police,” he said.

There are delays when applying to the federal program and “stringent” requirements that can cause low witness retention, a release said – frustrating for police and prosecutors who have often worked for months securing the witness.

If passed, the proposal will help witnesses safely attend trial, offer treatment services for mental health challenges and addiction, and help with identity changes and job training. It would be launched within the next two years.

Kevin Hackett, assistant commissioner of BC RCMP Criminal Operations, said the program would be “one more tool” to help police destabilize gangs.

“It reinforces the fact that there can be a successful way for those who choose to exit the gang lifestyle, do the right thing and change their life,” he said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years
Next story
Ford recalls 1.5 million pickups that can downshift without warning

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink prepares sites of construction work camps

Unist’ot’en condemn 14 ‘man camps’ housing 500-800 workers as threatening safety of women and children

TSKLH Nation sues Province over Brucejack mine revenue sharing

The Tsetsaut/Skii km Lax Ha seeks to assert rights and title in the area around Pretivm gold mine.

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Results and highlights from day 4 at the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

No running water at trailer park

Residents of the Uplands Trailer Court west of Burns Lake have been… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canucks rally for key 4-3 shootout win over Kings

Pettersson, Boeser lead way as Vancouver beats L.A.

Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Killer’s ‘Mr. Big’ confession in girl’s murder could have been fabricated, judge says

Garry Handlen’s statements inadmissible in 1975 killing of Kathryn-Mary Herbert of Abbotsford

Postal workers say millennials perplexed by “snail mail”

A study shows Canadian millennials appreciate Canada Post, but do they know where the stamp goes?

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

Freedom of information campaign on ICBC rates started

Former north B.C. mayor is recruiting people to get ICBC info to compare rural vs urban rates.

Most Read