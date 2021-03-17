B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

If you’re looking to imbibe as you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day tonight, you’ll have to get your supplies a little earlier than usual.

In a public health order first announced on March 11, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry instructed stores, bars and restaurants to end liquor sales at 8 p.m. on Wednesday (March 17) and not begin again until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The rules are similar to those brought in on New Year’s Eve, when liquor sales were ordered to stop at 8 p.m. instead of the 10 p.m. limit in place for much of the pandemic.

Restaurants with a full meal services can stay open after 8 p.m. but cannot serve alcohol. Liquor must not be consumed on the premises after 9 p.m., one hour after last call.

