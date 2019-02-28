B.C. jurors can now get free counselling after traumatic trials

British Columbians who serve on juries now have access to free counselling following a trial.
“As part of a juror’s civic duty, people often hear difficult and emotional details of a case that can take a toll on their mental health,” Mental Health Minister Judy Darcy said in a news release Thursday.
“Making sure that jurors have access to the mental-health services to help them work through their experiences is vital.”
The new Juror Support Program, which already exists in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario, will provide four free confidential in-person counselling sessions for up to six months following the end of a trial, as well as self-care information at the start of a trial to equip them for their jury duty.
Additional counselling sessions will be available on a case-by-case basis.
Before the program, jurors had access to group debriefing sessions at the end of trial, but only if requested by at least six jurors.
Mark Farrant, a former juror in Ontario, wrote a letter to Attorney General David Eby calling for better jury supports across Canada. Farrant, who served on a jury for a 2014 murder trial, sued the Ontario and federal governments for $100,000 after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
This specific program was supported by a federal House of Commons report in May last year.
