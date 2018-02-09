B.C. Health Minister announces plan for new hospital in Terrace

“This means more beds, a level three trauma centre, better surgery and better care,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced today, Feb. 9, plans to build a new hospital to replace Mills Memorial.

“A great community, a great region needs a great hospital,” said Dix to the Terrace crowd gathered in the Mills Memorial lobby. “We’re going to have one in Terrace.”

The province has approved the concept plan and has moved onto the business planning stage, which will detail the scope and budget of the project.

The concept plans include a Level III trauma centre, meaning the hospital will have resources for emergency resuscitation, surgery, and intensive care for trauma patients.

The upgraded hospital is expected to be twice the size of the existing Mills Memorial, according to a recent press release.

The planning stage is expected to take 12 to 18 months before procurement and construction.

“We know people have been waiting a long time for a new hospital in Terrace, so our government made the project a priority and moved quickly on approval,” said Dix in the press release.

“We are taking actual steps on a state-of-the art facility that will serve families in the region for decades to come.”

The new hospital will be funded in partnership with North West Regional Hospital District, with details still being worked out.

Harry Nyce, North West Regional Hospital District chair said he looks forward to seeing the project proceed.

“This is a great day for our district,” he said. “Health care close to home is vital for all of us who live in the north.”

Nyce said they are thankful the B.C. government has recognized the need to invest in the health care of people in the northwest.

