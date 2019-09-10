A public service announcement has been issued by B.C. health authorities and the B.C. Ministry of Health for people considering undergoing needle-free filler treatments. (File photo)

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

A public service announcement has been issued by B.C. health authorities and the B.C. Ministry of Health for anyone considering undergoing needle-free filler treatments.

These procedures use a pressurized pen to insert hyaluronic acid fillers into the skin without the use of needles or injections.

At this time, no needle-free pressurized pen has been approved for use by Health Canada, thus no one — even regulated health professionals — should be providing fillers with this type of device.

READ ALSO: ‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

According to Island Health, the administration of fillers by any means is a restricted activity that should only be performed by regulated health professionals such as a physician or surgeon.

READ ALSO: Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

Anyone undergoing a filler treatment should ensure the fillers are administered by a health professional and that both the filler and the device used to administer the fillers have been approved by Health Canada.

If you are aware of a filler procedure being performed by someone other than a health professional, you can report this unlawful practice to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Doctors aims to scale up youth suicide prevention program across Canada
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

Just Posted

New sidewalks

This sidewalk replacement is part of a multi-year replacement project started last… Continue reading

Belgian man linked as possible missing kayaker in Nass River

Family pleads on Facebook for more information

UPDATE: Prince Rupert RCMP solicit support from North District in disappearance of Lax Kw’alaams man

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

New ride-hailing company to launch in Victoria

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

Bachrach, Sawyer react after 14 New Brunswick NDP candidates jump ship to Greens

The NDP have not been able to nominate a single federal candidate in New Brunswick

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

B.C. man gets 7 years after victim beaten, kidnapped, stunned with Taser

Brandon Coons was sentenced in provincial court in Rossland for the 2017 incidents

Micro moon rises for Friday the 13th

The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049

B.C. health authorities warn against needle-free filler treatments

No one should be providing this treatment warns public service announcement

Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results

Pearl-filled oyster surprises Greater Victoria dinner party guests

Oyster, caught in Courtenay, contained almost 50 pearls of varying sizes

Teal-Jones shuts down remaining B.C. coast logging operations

Layoffs affect forest harvest in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

More than 90% of British Columbians want permanent daylight time: survey

Respondents to government’s survey cited health concerns in wanting to stop switching the clocks

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

Most Read