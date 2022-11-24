B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while responding to questions during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Monday, November 7, 2022. Dix says the government has plans to cancel surgeries at British Columbia hospitals to make room for patients with respiratory illnesses, but it has not yet reached that point.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while responding to questions during a news conference, in Vancouver, on Monday, November 7, 2022. Dix says the government has plans to cancel surgeries at British Columbia hospitals to make room for patients with respiratory illnesses, but it has not yet reached that point.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. has plan to cancel surgeries to make room for flu cases in overcrowded hospitals

Minister says measures to provide space for emergency respiratory cases will be taken if necessary

The British Columbia government has plans in place to cancel hospital surgeries to make room for patients with respiratory illnesses, but it hasn’t yet reached that point.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says postponing non-urgent surgeries is one way to create room at hospitals for patients, especially children, who are fighting flu and other respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

He says the province is battling a difficult season of illness and necessary measures to provide space for emergency respiratory cases will be taken.

BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver says it’s triaging less serious patients from its emergency department to a nearby area due to a surge of people with respiratory illnesses.

The Opposition Liberals, who are calling for Dix to resign as minister, say parents are waiting 10 hours or more at emergency departments for help for their sick children.

Dix says the province is battling a “hard season,” and delaying surgeries will open more space at hospitals.

RELATED: BC Children’s Hospital triages patients from E/R due to respiratory illness spike

HealthHospitals

Previous story
Young patients flood Surrey’s pediatric emergency room as region’s ERs overflow
Next story
UBCIC, BCAFN call on VPD to release video of officers mocking sexual harassment

Just Posted

Long-term care resident of Acropolis Manor Rose Sawka, 92 in 2021 reaches out to her son Terry Sawka, on a daily visit through the window at the home during COVID-19.
Quality of life survey needs northwest volunteers to talk to seniors long-term care

Jupiter St. Pierre practices her skating routine on Nov. 22, before the Kla How Ya completion on Dec. 2 to 4 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kla How Ya skating competition in Prince Rupert, first time in 7 years

A GoFundMe campaign has been set to help the family of murder victim Patty Forman a much-loved Prince Rupert community member who was killed on Nov. 21 in a murder-suicide. (Photo: supplied)
GoFundMe campaign started to assist family of Prince Rupert murder victim Patty Forman

Prince Rupert Mayor Herb Pond appeals to the community to “lean on each other” after a Nov. 21 shooting in the downtown core left a 52-year-old mother dead. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Elected officials offer condolences to community in Prince Rupert after downtown shooting