British Columbians have until July 19 to share their opinions with the government on whether or not to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. government seeks feedback on Daylight Saving Time

Some of us might get a sudden sense of relief and freedom when the clocks go ahead in March and for a few days can relish what seems like an extra hour to sleep in and get to work.

But others in British Columbia might find Daylight Saving Time confusing and unnecessary.

The provincial government is gathering feedback from British Columbians on their feelings about Daylight Saving Time and will decide by the fall how to proceed.

The choice is between continuing to change our clocks twice a year, or adopting year-round Daylight Saving Time.

Our neighbours to the south in Washington, Oregon and California are moving forward with bills to end the bi-annual time change and observe Daylight Saving Time all year.

READ MORE: California, Oregon and Washington State move toward abandoning time change, will B.C. follow?

B.C. premier John Horgan has sought the opinions of the governors of those states as well as those of the Yukon premier to help inform the discussion in the province.

Individuals and organizations who want to share their opinion can complete an online survey by clicking on https://feedback.engage.gov.bc.ca/818369.

Experts and organizations can give formal submissions by emailing citizenengagement@gov.bc.ca.

The public engagement period for the question runs until July 19 at 4 p.m.

Opinions gathered through the engagement will be considered along with decisions made by neighbouring jurisdictions to help determine the best course of action for the province.

