FILE - George Chow, B.C.’s minister of state for trade.

B.C. gives Vancouver $1 million for proposed Chinese-Canadian museum

George Chow, B.C.’s minister of state for trade, says people told him that stories need to be told

The B.C. government is giving the City of Vancouver $1 million to help establish a Chinese-Canadian museum with the goal of creating hubs in other communities to share the history and experience of Chinese immigrants across the province.

The province says this so-called hub-and-spoke model is inspired by feedback from public meetings earlier this year.

George Chow, B.C.’s minister of state for trade, says people told him that stories need to be told throughout the province in order to highlight moments of significance in Chinese-Canadian history in the places where they happened.

The province says people also called for the museum to celebrate the importance of Chinese immigrants who helped build British Columbia, and to bridge history with contemporary culture.

Bill Yee, who was the first Chinese-Canadian elected to city council in 1982, says he hopes the museum and its hubs will unite the Chinese community, especially people who don’t live near Vancouver’s historic Chinatown.

A new office for the proposed museum featuring a small gallery of photos and stories opened at a Chinese cultural centre in the city today.

The museum is also part of a joint effort by the province and Vancouver to have the city’s Chinatown designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers
Next story
Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

Just Posted

Water test passes first hurdle

Second test results expected tomorrow

Crews drain, refill reservoir in response to coliform count

Boil water advisory issued Nov. 5

Unist-ot’en supporter arrested for denying contractor access to pipeline site

The unidentified 29-year-old woman was later released without being charged

Faculty at Terrace UNBC campus join strike after failed negotiations

Unfair working conditions required job action demonstration, protesters say

Houston residents told to boil water

Notice comes after routine testing of municipal reservoir

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Tolko mill in Kelowna to permanently close in 2020

More than 120 workers will be impacted by the close

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Telkwa’s Ken and Susan Salter win $20 million Lotto prize

The couple plans to stay in the village

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Most Read