B.C. firefighters rescue bear cub stuck up a tree

A bear cub rescued from a tree by Saanich Fire Department. (Saanich Fire Chief Dan Wood)

Family Day was eventful for cub, firefighters

Fire Chief Dan Wood of the Saanich Fire Department on Vancouver Island reports that some residents had a more eventful Family Day than they might have anticipated when some of his firefighters were called to deal with a bear cub up a tree.

Saanich firefighters helped the bear out of the tree and back to its family in Greater Victoria.

