B.C. firefighters rescue bear cub stuck up a tree

Fire Chief Dan Wood of the Saanich Fire Department on Vancouver Island reports that some residents had a more eventful Family Day than they might have anticipated when some of his firefighters were called to deal with a bear cub up a tree.

Saanich firefighters helped the bear out of the tree and back to its family in Greater Victoria.

Happy #familyday BC!

And in the spirit of family, our @SaanichFire @Local967 Engine 2 #firefighters were busy helping get this bear cub back to his family and out of the tree.

Always there to help! #notjustcatsintrees @SaanichPolice @saanich #MuchmorethanFirefighting pic.twitter.com/6ekS0zpzFN — Dan Wood (@firechiefwood) February 19, 2019

nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

