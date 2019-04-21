The Enderby Fire Department rescued three kittens from a yard following a garbage pile fire that got out of hand Saturday afternoon. (Morning Star - file photo)

B.C. fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware kittens in wood pile near garbage pile fire that got out of hand

A trio of three-week old kittens owe one of their nine lives to the Enderby Fire Department in the North Okanagan region.

The kittens were discovered by firefighters during overhaul of a garbage pile fire that got away from a homeowner on Fortune Road, on Splatsin land, Saturday. The fire was called in just before 1:30 p.m.

“The homeowner had lit a pile of garbage, which was in the yard, on fire, left it unattended, the wind came up and sent sparks into the dry grass which surrounded the house and property, and also caught a camper and pull trailer on fire,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter. “The fire was inches away from starting the house on fire when we arrived.”

The cats were discovered later in an old pile of wood in the yard. They were suffering from burned hair, whiskers and feet.

“One of our members took them and will nurse them for a week, then will take them for a checkup,” said Vetter. “At that point, a decision will be made to either take them to the SPCA or the Okanagan Cat Coalition.”

Vetter said efforts to locate the kittens’ mother was unsuccessful, and that the homeowner was not aware of the kittens, nor knew the whereabouts of the mother.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

Just Posted

Repen: FOI data proves Telkwans being ripped off by ICBC

Former Telkwa mayor received a response from ICBC and says the results don’t look good for residents

Fires still burning near Telegraph Creek

BC Wildfire Service assures residents of a proactive plan heading into wildfire season

Northwest entrepreneurs pitch their plans for cash prizes

ThriveNorth announces 12 finalists in this year’s business challenge

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

Cyclist braking stigma on addiction from coast to coast

Mathew Fee aims at world record for longest distance on BMX bike while sharing his story of recovery

Dashcam captures close call between minivan, taxi at busy Vancouver intersection

To make the footage more nerve-wracking, a pedestrian can be seen standing at the corner

B.C. fire department rescues kittens

Enderby homeowner not aware kittens in wood pile near garbage pile fire that got out of hand

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more

Waste not: Kootenay brewery leftovers feed the local food chain

Spent grains from the Trail Beer Refinery are donated to local farmers and growers, none go to waste

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, 35 people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. mom wages battle to get back four kids taken from her in Egypt

Sara Lessing of Mission has help from Abbotsford law firm

Most Read