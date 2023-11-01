B.C. coroner’s panel calls for non-prescription access to safer drug supply

Andrew Leavens, front left, and Carl Gladue, right, carry an empty coffin during a march organized by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) to mark International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Thursday, August 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A BC Coroners Service death review panel is calling on the province to expand access to a safer supply of drugs for anyone who needs it, not just those with a prescription.

The panel, which released its third report on B.C.’s toxic drug crisis on Wednesday (Nov. 1), said while an estimated 225,000 British Columbians use unregulated drugs, just 5,000 of them receive safer supply prescriptions. The remaining 220,000 people remain at a greater risk of drug injury or death, the panel says.

As it stands, close to six British Columbians are dying every day from toxic drugs. More than 13,000 people have died since the toxic drug supply was declared a public health emergency in April 2016.

The death review panel said the fastest way to reduce those numbers is to increase access to regulated drugs. This, the panel said, will require both an expansion of the existing medical model, and the introduction of non-medical options. In other words, the panel said there needs to be a way for people to access safer supply without going through a doctor first.

The panel made four recommendations to the province on Wednesday.

First, it asked the province to apply to the federal government to grant an exemption that would allow B.C. to offer non-prescription access to regulated opioids and stimulant drugs, for people who are at risk of dying from the unregulated supply.

Second, it asked B.C.’s Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions to create a process for agencies to be licensed to distribute safer supply.

Third, it asked the ministry to engage with people with lived and living experience with drug use, to ensure their voices are heard and needs are met.

Finally, the panel asked the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions and Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation to engage with Indigenous leadership and figure out Indigenous-specific solutions to the crisis.

“With the passing of each day, week, month, and year, we risk becoming numb to the scale of this emergency as the current devastation becomes the norm. Any response to addressing the magnitude and severity of the emergency will experience challenges but the current system of prohibition is failing badly, and the status quo is no longer acceptable,” reads the report.

