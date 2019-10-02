Port Moody Police Department Const. Jordan Long and Vancouver Police Department Const. Mark Simms in a photo used for an online poster by friends and family. (Facebook)

B.C. cops cleared of sex assault allegations in Cuba to undergo disciplinary proceedings

Officers Const. Mark Simms and Const. Jordan Long were detained for 10 months in Cuba

Two B.C. police officers who were at the centre of sexual assault allegations while vacationing in Cuba will have to undergo disciplinary proceedings following an investigation by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

Vancouver police Const. Mark Simms and Port Moody police Const. Jordan Long were detained in Cuba in 2018 for 10 months after an Ontario teen, 17, accused them of sexually assaulting her while on seperate vacations.

Both Long and Simms were cleared of the allegations by a five-judge panel in November.

Shortly after the pair landed back on Canadian soil, the complaint commissioner ordered a preliminary investigation into the allegations as possible discreditable conduct under the Police Act, led by Metro Vancouver Transit Police Chief Officer Dave Jones of the external discipline authority.

According to the act, which all officers must follow, a police officer commits misconduct if they conduct themselves in manner that the police officer knows, or ought to know, would be likely to bring discredit on the municipal police department while on or off-duty.

In a statement released Wednesday, deputy police complaint commissioner Andrea Spindler said that the investigation found enough sufficient evidence to proceed to a disciplinary process under the

While those proceedings won’t be open to the public, if misconduct is proven to have occurred, the two officers will be ordered to a range of corrective measures, including dismissal.

“The Commissioner has determined that it is in the public interest to release limited information but in order to protect the integrity of the proceedings no further information will be released at this time,” Spindler said.

