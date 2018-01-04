B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

Daniel Whitmore, who goes by the stage name Dicksee Di’Anno in 2013. (Powerclown/Facebook)

A member of a Vancouver-based Iron Maiden tribute band has been arrested in Japan after allegedly smuggling $7 million of methamphetamine into the country.

Daniel Burton Whitmore, also known as Dicksee Di’Anno in the band Powerclown, has been charged with violating the country’s pharmaceutical control law after being arrested in Narita airport in December.

Whitmore was found to allegedly have 9.8 kg of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment of a guitar case, tea ceremony box and a tea box, according to a statement by Japanese Customs.

Whitmore is believed to be in the custody of the Chiba District Public Prosecutors Office in Tokyo.

In a statement posted to the band’s Facebook page, Whitmore’s fellow band member Sketchy Klown confirmed the singer was busted for trying to smuggle drugs into Japan.

“Flags are flying half mast at the Powerclown circus tent. I assure you, any frowns we are wearing are real,” the statement reads.

“Even with his voice, the voice of a songbird, and his velvet-painting-smooth charm, he won’t be able to talk his way out of these hijinks, even if he did speak Japanese.”

When a Canadian citizen is arrested in another country, they can contact Canadian consular officials to receive advice and assistance in navigating through the country’s justice system. Japan is known for having a 99 per cent conviction rate.

Black Press Media has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for comment.

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

