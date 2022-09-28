Melanie Mark speaks to the media after becoming the first First Nations woman to serve in the B.C. legislature, at a swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016. Mark has resigned her ministerial portfolios to go on medical leave. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. cabinet minister Melanie Mark resigns and takes medical leave

Mark was the minister for tourism, arts, culture and sport

British Columbia cabinet minister Melanie Mark has resigned her portfolio to go on medical leave.

A statement from Premier John Horgan says Mark advised him Wednesday that she would be taking leave to focus on pressing and urgent personal matters.

Mark was the minister for tourism, arts, culture and sport.

She will continue to represent the riding of Vancouver-Mount Pleasant in the legislature.

Horgan’s statement says Lisa Beare, the minister of citizens’ services, will assume responsibility for Mark’s ministry, in addition to her current portfolio.

Mark is the first First Nations woman elected to B.C.’s legislative assembly, and the first to serve as a cabinet minister.

“I value my role and remain committed to the constituents of Vancouver-Mount Pleasant,” Mark said on Twitter.

“I thank my family and colleagues for their support at this time.”

The Canadian Press

