Attorney General David Eby announces referendum questions on electoral reform at the B.C. legislature May 30, 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Attorney General David Eby excludes himself from decision

The B.C. NDP government is going ahead with its plan for a two-part referendum on voting reform this fall, with three options for proportional representation to be considered by a mail-in vote that begins in November.

Premier John Horgan announced Thursday that the B.C. cabinet has approved recommendations of Attorney General David Eby, who has excluded himself from cabinet discussions on the referendum after coming up with the system that will be used.

RELATED: Four options for B.C. voting referendum

The referendum is a key part of Horgan’s minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party, to consider multi-member voting systems that would translate to more Green MLAs based on their 17 per cent share of the popular vote in the 2017 election.

Eby’s chosen options have been a target of criticism, partly because two of the three have never been used before. The referendum will also have no regional weighting or minimum turnout, which means urban voters will have a major advantage over sparsely populated rural regions that may be most affected by the change.

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson denounced the referendum plan as “rigged” to favour the NDP and B.C. Greens, calling the options “alphabet soup” designed to baffle the public.

Horgan and Green leader Andrew Weaver have vowed that both parties will campaign for the yes side.

“This is a historic opportunity to replace our old voting system with a new way of voting that works for people,” Horgan said Thursday after the cabinet decision. “We look forward to public debate and lively campaigns on both sides.”

WATCH: Confused? You’re not alone. Black Press Media sits with a political science professor to explain the three kinds of proportional representation.

more to come…

Previous story
Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

Just Posted

Houston Bioblitz beats last year’s count

The event documents the Upper Bulkley Watershed’s biodiversity

Houston gains new bus service

Service implemented as Greyhound departs northern B.C.

Plans for Huckleberry camp still on track

TransCanada abandons plans for camp near Burns Lake

Debit accepted on new BC Bus North

After first announcing a credit card would be needed, debit accepted as riders get on Hwy 16 bus.

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Funding grants available for off-road trail building

B.C.-based organizations can request up to $25,000 for new or upgraded off-road vehicle trails

Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home

RCMP say death not suspicious

B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Attorney General David Eby excludes himself from decision

Nation-to-nation approach is goal of Indigenous caucus after meeting with PM in B.C.

If the TMX is to be constructed, co-management is the way to go, says B.C. Indigenous Caucus

Hours-long police pursuit ends in arrests of two suspects in B.C. Interior

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

OPINION: Trudeau’s media snub in the Fraser Valley

Shouldn’t the PM be obliged to speak to members of a community he visits, at least via the media?

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

Most Read