From the left, Bernard Johnson and Sheldon Slaney were equally recognized in the Volunteer/Citizen of the Year category of the 2022 Community Excellence Awards hosted by the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce through the support of a group of sponsors. With the pair is acting chamber president Kevin Alles. (Denae Opdendries photo/Houston Today)

Awards night recognizes business, community excellence

Evening hosted by Houston and District Chamber of Commerce

Business and community representatives and leaders gathered Sept. 24 to celebrate members of the local business community and citizens in the first in-person Community Excellence Awards banquet and event since the easing of the pandemic.

“It was amazing to be celebrating with the community again,” said Maureen Czirfusz, the executive director of the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce which was the host of the event in concert with a number of sponsors.

There were eight nomination categories in all with a full slate of businesses, organizations and people nominated in each of the categories.

A highlight of the evening was the announcement of Bernard Johnson and Sheldon Slaney as equal recipients of the Citizen of the Year/Volunteer award.

“They are both amazing individuals. They are the unsung heroes that give back to the community whenever there is a need and expect nothing in return,” said Czirfusz.

”Whether is a lending a hand to a senior in need or helping coach a local sport team. They have both volunteered numerous hours in our community and just want to make Houston an amazing place to live.”

Here are the other winners:

Customer Service – Employee Award: Winner: Ellen Henrickson, 7-Eleven – sponsored by: M. Brown Contracting

Customer Service – Business Award: Winner: Pharmasave – sponsored by: Bulkley Valley Credit Union

Home-Based Business of the Year: Winner: Tarey’s Essentials – sponsored by: Bulkley Valley Insurance Services

New Business of the Year: Winner: The Palisades Cafe – sponsored by Pete Bodnar Contracting

Business of the Year: Winner: Pawesome Adventure – sponsored by: RBC Royal Bank of Canada

Rising Up for Youth: Winner: Lia Long – sponsored by: Reitsma’s Home Hardware

Community Builder: Winner: Houston Link to Learning – sponsored by: Four River Co-Op

Sponsors of the awards and evening were, in the gold level, Canfor, District of Houston and Houston Today/Black Press. In the silver level, Denae Opdendries Photography, Copper, Bandstra and Northstar Performance. The table sponsor was SMP. And the awards sponsors were Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Bulkley Valley Insurance, Four Rivers Co-Op, M. Brown Contracting, Macro Pipelines & Spiecapag Canada Corp., Pete Bodnar Contracting, RBC Royal Bank of Canada and Reitsma’s Home Hardware.

Recognition of business and community leaders has been underway in Houston and area for years and the current format was adopted in 2009.

