Awarding young athletes in Houston

Houston Minor Hockey held their awards evening on April 13 at the Plaza. Certificates and awards were given to each team. The U 7 team was the first in the ceremony and they received a toque, a lunch kit and hockey cards as well as their participation certificate. The U9 group had only one loss this season. Awards were given for Most Dedicated Player- Joe Wilson. Most Improved Player-Aaron Senocbit and Most Sportsmanlike was Lucas Chartier. The largest team this season was the U11 team with 23 players. Coaches commented”these kids practiced hard and brought it to the game.” This team won The Northwest District Playoffs. The Most Dedicated Player Award was given to John Wilson. Most Sportsman like was Linden Sjoden and Most Improved was Marshal Klawitter. A mixed team is U13/U15 was often playing teams with older kids and by the end of the season had seen the most improvement as a team. The Most Improved Player was Daven Doyle. Most Sportsmanlike was James Wilson and most dedicated was Mikaela Vigneaux. Alonzo Slaney highlighted appreciation for Everett Himech for coming forward to volunteer as head coach for U13/U15 team. Everett is 17 years old and in Grade 12. Everett filling the need for this team to have a coach made it possible for the team to play. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

 

