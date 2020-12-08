Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)

New users of the winter backcountry can now access an additional online avalanche safety tool from Avalanche Canada.

“It’s vital for anyone venturing into the winter backcountry to have a full appreciation of the challenges involved,” said Gilles Valade, Avalanche Canada’s executive director in a news release issued Dec. 8.

The new program — Avy Savvy — provides a great first step in avalanche safety education, he added.

Aside from avalanche safety fundamentals, Avy Savvy explains the many tools available to backcountry users on the Avalanche Canada website, such as the daily forecast and the online trip planner.

The designers of the program have included videos, images, animations, and interactive quizzes to help with the learning process.

Avalanche Canada has had an online tutorial for many years, but with the pandemic increasing backcountry usage, the organization seized the opportunity to improve the program.

“We used a new platform and emphasized user engagement and interactivity. Our team has been working hard on this all summer and I’m very proud that we are able to provide yet another significant and science-based tool for winter backcountry users,” Valade said.

Avy Savvy is currently available in English and is being translated into French.

