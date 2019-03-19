The ore processing mill at the Red Chris copper and gold mine located south of Iskut and east of Hwy37 North. (File photo)

Aussies buy majority stake in Red Chris mine

Company looks forward to relationship with Tahltan Nation

An Australia-based gold mining company is making a first-ever appearance in North America thanks to its purchase of 70 per cent of the Red Chris copper and gold mine north of here from Imperial Metals.

Valued at US $806.5 million, the Newcrest Mining Ltd. purchase is to close later this year with the company becoming the mine’s operator. Imperial will retain 30 per cent of the mine.

Located just east of Hwy 37 North and south of Iskut, Red Chris construction was completed in late 2014 and commercial operations began the next year.

The mine is also one of the beneficiaries of the provincial power grid thanks to a line branching off of BC Hydro’s Northwest Transmission Line.

READ MORE: Mining activity picking up in B.C.

Red Chris has become a regional employer and thanks to a 2015 deal with the Tahltan Central Government, provides economic and other benefits to Tahltan members.

“Newcrest has already reached out to the Tahltan Central Government and we have begun talks with the company on building a fruitful partnership,” said Tahltan Central Government president Chad Norman Day.

“They have assured us that they are excited to acquire their first Canadian project and will begin working closely with the Tahltan Nation.”

“Our impact benefit agreement with Imperial Metals will be inherited by Newcrest and the company is committed to the ongoing implementation of this important agreement with the Tahltan people,” Day said.

READ MORE: B.C. Regional Mining Alliance gets boost

In announcing the purchase, Newcrest officials said the company’s expertise in an underground mining technique called “block caving” will fit with the ore body at Red Chris.

Money from the purchase will help Imperial Metals pay down debt. Its share value rose as a result of the purchase.

Newcrest, by market value, is rated as the world’s third-largest gold producer.

Imperial has two other mining properties — the now-shuttered Huckleberry mine at Houston and the Mount Polley copper and gold mine in the Cariboo.

The latter’s tailings pond breached in 2014, resulting in a flood of waste surging into nearby rivers and lakes and triggering a lengthy investigation.

Previous story
2019 BUDGET: New $1B border strategy will get tough on irregular asylum seekers
Next story
BUDGET 2019: Liberals to create national drug agency for pharmacare plan

Just Posted

Aussies buy majority stake in Red Chris mine

Company looks forward to relationship with Tahltan Nation

B.C. minister says rural internet is ‘railroad of the 21st century’

Jinny Sims talks details about the $50-million provincial and possible $750-million federal funds

Premier in Witset for reconciliation discussions

We need to be here together: Horgan at Wet’suwet’en feast.

Move natural gas pipeline, MP suggests

Coastal GasLink could then avoid opposition

Zero-interest student loans a huge relief: CMTN student union

Parliamentary secretary hears from Terrace students, alumni and staff

B.C. resident baffled about welcome mat theft

Security footage shows a woman and her dog taking the mat from the property on March 13

Horse fulfills dying B.C. woman’s last wish

Moog and Friends Hospice House staff and volunteers co-ordinate a special moment for a patient

Research needs to catch up with B.C.’s gas drilling industry, experts say

Hydraulic fracturing review ordered by Premier John Horgan

Father thanks B.C. Mountie for shooting hoops with kids, ‘changing perspectives’

‘We’re just like everyone else,’ says Surrey officer who stopped to play basketball with kids

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Canada says the proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act must be struck down

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Most Read