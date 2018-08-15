August 15, 2018 fire update

Nadina-Verdun Fire Update

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Evacuation Order and Evacuation Alert on August 15, 2018 at 0930 hours for the Nadina-Verdun Fire.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for: West of Morice Own FSR (north Francois) to Henkel Creek FSR West of Tahtsa FSR (south Francois) to 400 metres east of Nithi Road, Nithi Pit Road and a portion of Holy Cross Binta FSR. Morice Owen FSR, south to Ootsa Lake and Cheslatta Lake

Tweedsmuir Complex Fires

The Evacuation Order is in effect for: South of Ootsa Lake to the Southern boundary of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako. East of Whitesail Lake including the Nechako Reservoir, known as Jim Smith Point

Nadia Lake Fire: 25,000 hectares (estimated)

Crews were challenged on this fire with the head of the fire moving to the east between the lakes. The head of the fire was 25 km, Rank 5, burning to the northeast. Crews were building guards to Owen Lake and near Nadina Mountain. The fire did cross the Oosta-Nadina Road.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Gilmore Lake Wildfire: 200 hectares

The Gilmore Wildfire is currently 100 per cent contained. Crews were working on the Sunset FSR and putting in wetline 25 in. Crews built guard along the top of the north finger and its holding. Some clean up along the guard with contingency lines will be completed tomorrow and then then will likely be upgraded to being held.

Island Lake Wildfire: 13,000.0 hectares (estimated)

Fire activity picked up in the centre of the fire south of Francois Lake Resort. Crews were to build guard and felt confident that they had put in enough guard to hold for the night and they would be reassessing in the morning.

The management of this fire will be transferred to the Prince George Fire Centre and an additional Incident Management Team will be taking over the Shovel Lake fire on Wednesday, August 15th or Thursday, August 16th.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Verdun Mountain: 5,375.0 hectares (estimated)

The Verdun Wildfire was holding on many of the guards. The north guard and Takysie Lake guard were holding but the fire has advanced towards Innis Lake as a long finger burned in continuous fuels, Rank 3 and Rank 4, just north of Cheslatta Road. The fire produced a column in the southeast area. Guard at Keefes Landing Road was holding. The ferry is running 24/7 in the event it is needed. Life and property is the priority for BC Wildfire Service.

Evacuation Order is in effect.

Shovel Lake: 50,831 hectares

The Shovel Lake wildfire did not experience the same activity and growth as yesterday, however, there was some fire activity again on the east side. The fire is split up into North and South divisions. The North division worked to secure the Hannay Road and the PNG pipeline on the west flank of the fire. They have a secured line at this point. Crews also worked to tie in Tatin Lake northwest to Owl Lake. There are unburned pockets of fuel on the fire side of this guard that will be hand ignited tomorrow if conditions allow. In the South Division the fire did get onto the south side of Stern Lake. Crews built guard on the south side of the fire activity and were successful in guarding this excursion. The big picture plan for the South division is to build a guard from Stern Lake east all the way across the north of Fraser Lake. Equipment will also build guard following a PNG pipeline that runs along the north shore of Fraser lake. This will act as a secondary guard for the properties on the north shore.

There is now a night shift of SPU specialists, and more trucks and trailers are set to arrive for tomorrow.

Evacuation Order is in effect.