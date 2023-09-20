The Houston Community Services Association is gathering donations leading to a planned opening of a thrift store this fall. (Houston Today photo)

The Houston Community Services Association is gathering donations leading to a planned opening of a thrift store this fall. (Houston Today photo)

Association edges closer to thrift store opening

Suitable location now being lined up

The Houston Community Services Association is getting ever closer to opening a thrift store this fall.

Latest plans has the association hoping to officially line up a location by the end of this month.

It is also hiring one employee to train volunteers and organize operations, says association family support coordinator Ashley Ridgway.

The idea for a thrift store won’t conflict with the association’s ongoing program of providing essential items suitable for reusing at no charge.

Instead, it will sell items considered “luxury” or not absolutely essential to a home.

It means items ranging from kitchen items, clothes, linens, boots, shoes, hygiene products, winter gear, diapers, pet food, and furniture will continue to be part of the reuse program.

One of the factors behind the decision to open a thrift store is to offer an alternative to people who might otherwise be taking items to the landfill.

There is a reuse shed at the landfill but its hours are limited and that could be inconvenient for people depending upon their own schedules and needs.

Income earned from the thrift store will go toward the day to day operations expenses with income over and above to stock up the association’s emergency food cupboard.

That provides access to non-perishable and frozen food items for those experiencing food insecurity, Ridgway added.

The thrift store plan received a boost when Telus provided a $20,000 grant.

“The support we have received from Telus as well as our community is remarkable. This grant allows us to provide a space for volunteers to gain and develop their workplace skills and confidence, and this is specifically important for our communities youth population who are moving into the workforce,” said Ridgway.

Money will also be raised through monthly bingos and the first of those was held Sept. 20.

