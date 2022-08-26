Kelowna RCMP recently arrested two individuals who combined for a total of 68 recommended charges over two months. (File photo)

Assault on Kelowna teen that ‘shocked community’ leads to arrest 9 months later

17-year-old suffered life-altering injuries on Rail Trail in November 2021

Kelowna RCMP have arrested three men in relation to an assault on a 17-year old boy that happened in Kelowna last November.

On Nov. 9, 2021, three men attacked the boy on the Okanagan Rail Trail, east of Dilworth Drive. The boy needed significant treatment at the hospital as he suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a concussion, dental and nasal fractures and extensive bruising.

The RCMP has investigated over the last several months, leading to identifying the suspects.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the RCMP arrested three Kelowna-area men accused of the assault. All three of them have been released with conditions and are required to attend their court date on Dec. 15.

“This incident shocked our community and has been life-altering for the victim and his family,” said Supt. Kara Triance, Kelowna Regional Detachment Officer in Charge.”Senseless violence that shift the public’s feelings of safety is intolerable and will be addressed with the full response of our teams.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

READ MORE: Infant expected to recover after ingesting possible toxic drugs at Kelowna home

READ MORE: Friends and family gather to remember Lake Country liquor store manager

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultBreaking NewsCourtKelownaTrails

Previous story
Seaspan tugboat workers strike after ‘impasse’ in negotiations
Next story
U.S. Justice department releases Trump estate raid affidavit

Just Posted

Daybreak Farms general manager Kieran Christison thanked the community for their “eggstraordinary” support as the farm can now get started on upgrades. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard).
City of Terrace backs northwest B.C.’s biggest egg producer to double output

Edmonton resident Michael Kalmanovitch is wearing a red dress in a cycling journey down Hwy16 to highlight the cause of missing and murdered women. (Contributed photo)
Edmonton cyclist on journey to honour missing, murdered women

Electric clocks in the northwest have been running faster. (Contributed photo)
Power switch caused northwestern B.C. clocks to run faster

(File photo)
Morice River wildfire evacuation alert rescinded