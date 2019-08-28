Smithers courthouse. (File photo)

Assault, arson case adjourned again

Man faces multiple charges from July 6 incident

A Houston man facing 10 charges following an incident in which a woman was allegedly assaulted and a cabin set on fire is due back at the Smithers courthouse Sept. 23.

The adjournment to that date in the matter of Mario Reutelsterz was granted in court Aug. 20 following a request and the Sept. 23 appearance is to fix a date for trial.

The charges against Mario Reutelsterz include arson to own property, assault with a weapon, willfully resisting arrest, three counts of uttering threats, mischief under $5,000, disarming or attempting to disarm a peace officer, break and enter a dwelling house, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He had been in custody since the July 6 incident in Houston but was released last week on a $5,000 surety bail, said B.C. Prosecution Service official Dan McLaughlin.

The incident, which took place on July 6 on Mount Davis Way in Houston, began when a woman contacted police saying a man had broken into her house and, armed with an edged weapon, attempted to physically restrain her, RCMP reported at the time.

Upon police attendance, the suspect ran from the house into a cabin on the property. When police arrived, they could hear the man yelling, then heard an explosion, and soon after saw smoke coming from the structure, according to police.

“The suspect exited the cabin and after a brief struggle with police, managed to break free and run back toward the burning building,” RCMP stated, adding the man was then physically restrained to prevent him from running into the burning building.

“As a result, the police and suspect were trapped between the structure fire and the surrounding brush fire,” RCMP said, adding police were forced to flee with the suspect through thick brush as the fire blocked the way out.

Police said a resident of Houston, who had heard the commotion, was able to help guide police and suspect safely out of the woods.

The man was tended to at the scene and then taken to hospital.

– With files from Flavio Nienow.

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Most Francois Lake ferry staff vote to strike

The union representing workers with the MV Francois Forester ferry have voted… Continue reading

Council approves crosswalk project

That makes for two this year

Goalie coach aims for two training camps

Energized from a hockey camp at the Montreal Canadiens training facility in… Continue reading

Full-service truck stop in Houston a possibility

District seeks funding for feasibility study

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Ontario and New Brunswick have announced they will participate in B.C.'s lawsuit

'Cougar' spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.'s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay's Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Claims of ministry neglect allegedly led B.C. pair to life of crime and addiction

Penticton pair have filed a civil lawsuit against the Ministry for Children and Family Development

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

