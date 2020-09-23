The Tim Hortons in Houston will have a small dining area but a large drive-through according to owner Dan Close. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

‘As much as we possibly can, we want to hire locally in Houston’

Tim Hortons franchise owner hopes to open by this December

Houston might soon get a lot of full-time positions filled up with Tim Hortons franchise owner looking to hire locally.

“As much as we possibly can, we will be hiring from Houston but what I can gather is that our labour market in Houston is quite tight as it is in Smithers; it is a challenge to get people,” said Dan Close, the owner of the franchise.

Close said that in order to have a fully staffed store, he would need to hire between 32 to 38-40 people of which 65 per cent would work as full-time staff. The store in Houston is set to be a stand-alone store with dining that would be smaller than the Smithers store.

“But it is going to have a really good drive-through that is going to be built for high volumes so we will definitely need to hire that many people. And there are so many changes going on the area right now so we are just going to have to wait and see what kind of response we get from the community. But certainly as much as we possibly can, we want to hire locally,” he said.

Close owned the Chevron dealership and convenience store in Houston and Smithers before getting out of the businesses and starting a Tim Hortons franchise in Smithers.

“I have been talking about opening one in Houston for years. Because I know what that little convenience store did in Houston in comparison to the one in Smithers and I know that there is a need for that in Houston,” he said. Close, his family and his kids have been operating the Tim Houston franchise in Smithers for 22 years. Two of his four kids are part of the business, with his son currently working as the General Manager for the Smithers franchise. Close’s daughter would be taking over the Smithers store and his son would be moving to man the Houston franchise.

“I was trying to convince the head office to open another store in Houston and we got close a few times but it didn’t pan out and this time everything has fallen in place. I just want to emphasize on how excited we are on finally doing this,” he said.

Close is hoping to open the Houston Tim Hortons in December with a tentative opening date of Dec.4.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

Just Posted

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

Routine medical check for adult canadians; what you need to know

Preventive Medicine is a proactive method of health care delivery. Its’ aim… Continue reading

Houston Christian School rings in the school restart with the theme of ‘Hope’

Except a handful few, most students back in class

Grant to provide solar panel to coho hatchery

And work on expansion is proceeding

Council shifts focus on highway utility line project

Council has decided not to seek a meeting with the chair of… Continue reading

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

‘Unprecedented’ coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

First Nations, commercial fishermen among group calling for action on Cohen recommendations

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Vancouver Island sailor stranded in U.S. hospital after suffering massive stroke at sea

Oak Bay man was attempting to circumnavigate the world solo

Majority needed to pass COVID-19 budget, B.C. premier says

John Horgan pushes urgent care centres in first campaign stop

Most Read