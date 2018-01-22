Arts and Culture grants now available

Artists in all disciplines—as well as arts and culture organizations—are invited to apply for funding through the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance (CKCA), which delivers the Arts and Culture Program on behalf of Columbia Basin Trust.

The Trust has a longstanding partnership with CKCA for the delivery of arts and culture programming, as well as representing the interests of the arts and culture community in the region.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve seen firsthand the positive impact funding has on supporting arts and culture, in particular, the many emerging artists in this region who have thrived,” said Laura White, CKCA Chair. “The Trust’s expanded investment in arts and culture through the CKCA will have a significant impact on artists and organizations in the Basin.”

For 2018-19, CKCA is receiving $750,000 from the Trust to directly support arts and culture projects. Funding is available for individuals and groups through the following programs: community arts councils; minor capital arts projects; touring; arts and cultural mentoring / master classes; organizational development; major project arts; artists in education; and new art presenting and creation program for organizations. Applications are adjudicated once a year by local arts councils and the CKCA Steering Committee. Funding also supports the development of regional art and culture publication and the popular Columbia Basin Culture Tour, which will occur in August 2018.

“We know the celebration of arts and culture is important to Basin residents and contributes to our quality of life,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Manager, Grants, and Programs, Columbia Basin Trust. “CKCA programming offers valuable support and expertise in the arts and culture sector that enriches our communities and supports the successful development of artists.”

Heritage organizations that were previously supported through CKCA programming can now access new programs at the Trust. Built Heritage Grants and Heritage, Museum and Archive Grants support the preservation of built heritage assets and the varied work of heritage organizations. There is also a dedicated heritage planner from Heritage BC available to work with heritage organizations in the Basin. You can learn more about these programs at ourtrust.org/heritage.

Visit www.basinculture.com, for more information about programs and application procedures. Please note, applications will now be submitted online for most programs. Call CKCA at 250.505.5505 or 1.877.505.7355 for any additional questions.

CKCA applications must be received by March 2 or March 16, 2018, depending on the program.

Over the next three years, the Trust is expanding its support for arts, culture, and heritage with $11.6 million. Learn more at ourtrust.org/artscultureheritage.

Columbia Basin Trust supports efforts to deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the residents of the Columbia Basin. To learn more about Trust programs and initiatives, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.