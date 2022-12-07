Palisades Cafe art exhibit (Angelique Houlihan photo/ Houston Today)

Art on display in Houston

Arts Alive is now on display at the Palisades Cafe. A selection of the art is also for sale. This is the cafe’s second Arts Alive Exhibit. The exhibit will run until Dec. 9. There’s a silent auction of most items with proceeds going to the elementary school hot lunch program. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

