Art on display in Houston

Arts Alive is now on display at the Palisades Cafe. A selection of the art is also for sale. This is the cafe’s second Arts Alive Exhibit. The exhibit will run until Dec. 9. There’s a silent auction of most items with proceeds going to the elementary school hot lunch program. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
