Art comes alive

Students from the Houston Secondary School’s Art 12 class and members of Houston Arts Alive displayed their talents from the end of June to July 10 at the Pallisades Cafe. The show was the second one within the community in recent weeks. The first was first-ever community-wide show June 23 at the seniors centre. (Elizabeth Watson photos/Houston Today)
