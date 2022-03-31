Arrests made in Houston following drug trafficking investigation

Suspect has been released, scheduled to appear in court on July 11

A man has been arrested in Houston following an investigation by RCMP.

On March 23, Houston RCMP received information of possible drug trafficking in the community. Police immediately started an investigation into the allegations.

According to a release from Houston RCMP, it was reported that there was a lot of people coming to a residence in the 2000 Block of Pearson Road and staying for a short period. Upon attending the residence, police observed a vehicle driven by a man known to police to be active in criminal activity.

There were three outstanding arrest warrants for this person and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called to assist due to past encounters that dangerous.

When ERT, Police Dog Services (PDS) and Houston RCMP attempted to make the arrest, the suspect, in his attempt to avoid apprehension, crashed into a police vehicle. He then fled from the vehicle into the trees.

The suspect was eventually located by authorities a short distance away. He was taken into custody without further incident. A youth who was in the vehicle with the suspect was also arrested and later released to a guardian.

When the vehicle was searched, police located a loaded firearm, suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as cash.

The suspect was held in custody and has since been released to appear in court on July 11, 2022.

The investigation remains active and if you have any information about this contact the Houston RCMP at (250) 845-2204.

