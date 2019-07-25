Authorities in Gillam, Manitoba, as the search for two young men wanted for three B.C. homicides continues on July 25. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Manitoba RCMP say they now have two “established and corroborated” sightings of B.C. homicide suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in the Gillam area.

Both sightings occurred before a charred SUV driven by the two suspects was found in the region, Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a press briefing Thursday.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are the subjects of a nation-wide manhunt for three killings in northern B.C.

The fugitives have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck. Dyck’s body was found south of Dease Lake on July 19, two kilometres away from a burned truck dumped just off Highway 37.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are also suspects, but have not been charged, in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese, 24.

The bodies of the two tourists were found south of Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

Courchaine said RCMP believe the two fugitives are still in the Gillam area. She acknowledged the “challenging, vast, dense” terrain in the region has made searching for the duo difficult.

McLeod and Schmegelsky are believed to be on foot as there have been no stolen vehicles in the area that could be linked to them.

READ MORE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Locals have reported seeing a heightened police presence and heavily-armoured SWAT cars rolling in, and hearing that police may start searching homes and garages in town.

“I don’t know how useful that will be in the bush,” Mike Lawrenchuk tweeted.

Locals wondered if the suspects were hiding out in nearby work camps for Manitoba Hydro.

“It’s a pretty harsh area to hide in the bush if you didn’t know anything about the wilderness,” Lawrenchuk said.

READ MORE: ‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

READ MORE: Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

READ MORE: Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

READ MORE: Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Just Posted

Murder suspects spotted in Burns Lake, resident says

A Burns Lake resident saw two men in a local business matching… Continue reading

Police identify man found slain near Dease Lake

Police have identified the man found dead on July 19 at a… Continue reading

Northern B.C. homicides unsettle isolated Tahltan village

Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

Teens suspects in deaths in north B.C., RCMP says

Two men are now suspects in the three deaths in northern British… Continue reading

Retired Northern Health official: Managers should have to eat the same food served in hospitals

Former chief medical health officer says hospitals are relying too much on “corporate food”

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Care costs for 42 horses seized in B.C. now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

People have been quick to judge teens, says city councillor

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Most Read