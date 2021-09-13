Victoria and Saanich police officers responded a man in crisis near Mayfair mall Sept. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Victoria and Saanich police officers responded a man in crisis near Mayfair mall Sept. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Armed man in crisis shot dead by Victoria police

Police responded to a man making threats near Victoria’s Mayfair mall Sept. 12

An armed man in crisis was shot dead by a Victoria police officer Sunday (Sept. 12) morning near Mayfair mall after the force says efforts to de-escalate the situation failed.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Saanich police were called to the intersection of Douglas Street and Tolmie Avenue, for a report the man was making threats. While there, police were told the man had also stolen from a nearby liquor store while armed.

Several Victoria police officers also arrived to assist.

VicPD says officers engaged with the man until about 11 a.m. when an interaction occurred. A Victoria police officer shot the man and, despite other officers’ attempts to save him, he died.

READ ALSO: Public inquest launched into death of Victoria man shot by police

No police officers were injured.

“Based on what I know, I have every confidence that our officers acted appropriately based on their training and their experience,” Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said in a video statement Sunday night. He added he believes it’s important that no one rushes to judgement before an investigation is complete.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., an agency that probes all police-involved injuries or deaths in B.C., are reviewing the incident. Anyone with information can contact them at 1-855-446-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
46 cases of new COVID-19 Mu variant detected in B.C. so far
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card system takes effect, one dose required in many settings

Just Posted

Two abandoned vessels became unmoored overnight on Sept. 8 in Port Edward and will be an estimated $2 million to $4 million in remediation costs, Mayor Knut Bjorndal said. (Photo: The Northern View)
Derelict vessels become unmoored in Port Edward harbour and will be more than $2m to remove

Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre on Sept.7, 2021 for the all candidates debate. From left to right: Adeana Young (Green Party, on screen), Jody Craven (PPC), Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Rod Taylor (CHP) and Claire Rattée (CPC). (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
VIDEO: Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates spar over northwest issues during debate

bbq
A Rocha BBQ event for opening of new Nature Centre

Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates for the 2021 federal election (clockwise from top left): Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal), Adeana Young (Green Party), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage). (Black Press Media composite image)
Vote projection: NDP’s Bachrach heavy favourite in Skeena—Bulkley Valley