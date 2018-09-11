Area restriction order in effect for Crown land near Nadina Lake Fire

Evacuation alert partially rescinded for this fire

An area restriction order is now in effect for Crown land in the vicinity of the Nadina Lake Fire.

The Nadina Lake fire covers about 86,766 hectares on the south side of Francois Lake. There are 102 firefighting personnel on site today, assisted by 44 pieces of heavy equipment.

According to the provincial government, this area restriction was implemented to protect public safety, avoid interference with fire suppression efforts and assist with wildfire rehabilitation work.

This area restriction order applies to all Crown land outlined on the map that is available online at http://ow.ly/y8LZ30lMhHP

Under this order, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted area without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

– Travelling to or from his or her principle residence, that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling to or from leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;

– Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities;

– Using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

– Engaging and/or participating in a commercial activity within the regular course of the person’s business or employment; and

– Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock management on private or leased property.

This area restriction will remain in place until noon on Oct. 31, 2018, or until the order is rescinded.

READ MORE: Area restriction order in place for Island Lake Fire

Evacuation alert partially rescinded

The evacuation alert issued on Aug. 30 for the area on the north side of Francois Lake – from the Glacier Forest Service Road (FSR) to the Parrott FSR and Mount Colley Road – is rescinded in its entirety.

An evacuation alert and evacuation order for the Nadina Lake Fire remain in place on the south side of Francois Lake at this time.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says
Next story
Houston youth fails to attend hearing related to pre-grad party stabbing case

Just Posted

Campfire ban rescinded throughout Northwest Fire Centre

Category two and category three open fires remain prohibited

Area restriction order in effect for Crown land near Nadina Lake Fire

Evacuation alert partially rescinded for this fire

Better northwestern B.C. cell service wanted

UBCM action called crucial for health and safety of travellers

Houston youth fails to attend hearing related to pre-grad party stabbing case

A warrant has been issued for his arrest

“Unusual” bear attack south of Burns Lake

Bear that attacked dog and woman still hasn’t been located

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Most Read