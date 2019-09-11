The area’s road and bridge maintenance contract is shifting to a new company as of next month. (Facebook photo)

Area getting a new road maintenance contractor

The Dawson Group takes over next month

The provincial highway system stretching from the Houston area along Hwy. 16 through Smithers to the Hazeltons and up Hwy. 37 North is to have a new contractor looking after road and bridge maintenance as of next month.

Dawson Road Maintenance, which is headquartered in Kamloops and which looks after roads and bridges in three other regions in B.C., will replace Billabong Road and Bridge Maintenance, the company that has had the maintenance contract since 2004.

Once known as Interior Roads, the name was changed to Dawson Road Maintenance this spring to reflect it being part of the larger Dawson Group, a corporate entity that includes general contracting and construction arms.

The company has been the longtime road and bridge maintenance contractor for the central and south Cariboo regions for years and first expanded to the north this June, replacing Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace Ltd. in the North Peace region.

Its contract for this region known as Service Area 25 is for 10 years, the standard length of road and bridge maintenance contracts negotiated by the provincial government.

It covers 186 kilometres of Hwy. 16, 221 kilometres of Hwy. 37 North, the highway into Stewart which is Hwy. 37A and many secondary roads.

Dollar values for this and other recently-negotiated maintenance contracts have yet to be released but all new contracts now require increased winter maintenance standards and services.

These include:

— increased communication with the public concerning rapidly changing road conditions during severe weather events and other incidents affecting travel on B.C. roads.

— returning Winter Class A highways to bare pavement within 24 hours of a winter weather event ending at pavement temperatures of -9 C or warmer, when de-icing chemical use is safe and effective. The previous standard was 48 hours.

— increasing patrol frequency to 90 minutes on a Class A highway during a winter storm. When a weather event is forecasted to occur, increase the patrol frequency to four hours. The previous standard was 24 hours.

Under the new agreements being signed, a contractor is also required to be more proactive prior to a winter weather event occurring and to spread anti-icing chemicals prior to the weather event.

While the contract is shifting to a new company, there won’t be any impact on workers, says Wayne Kemp, a business agent with Local 115 of the International Union of Operating Engineers which represents Billabong’s employees.

A successorship clause in a contract recently negotiated with Billabong ensures the agreement carries over to any new employer, he said.

“So there won’t be any changes,” Kemp added.

“We also have a long-standing and good relationship with the Dawson Group elsewhere,” Kemp said, adding it will bring a different management style to operations within the region.

Billabong’s current unionized workforce numbers 30 regular employees and up to 50 seasonal ones depending upon the demands for snow clearing and road maintenance during the winter months, he said.

Previous story
Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

Just Posted

New sidewalks

This sidewalk replacement is part of a multi-year replacement project started last… Continue reading

Belgian man linked as possible missing kayaker in Nass River

Family pleads on Facebook for more information

UPDATE: Prince Rupert RCMP solicit support from North District in disappearance of Lax Kw’alaams man

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

New ride-hailing company to launch in Victoria

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

Bachrach, Sawyer react after 14 New Brunswick NDP candidates jump ship to Greens

The NDP have not been able to nominate a single federal candidate in New Brunswick

VIDEO: Trudeau to officially call federal election on Wednesday

PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Abbotsford after hitting birds

737 aircraft hit flock of birds shortly after takeoff

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Hospital pay parking revenue in B.C. topped $36M last fiscal

Ministry of Health assures patients and visitors parking rates have and will not increase

B.C. woman awarded $2M after stopping to help at car crash, getting hit herself

Good Samaritan, then 24 years old, had pulled over to give first aid in 2012 incident

Residents in this B.C. town defend cleaning up homeless camps

Homeless advocate has complained to police about ‘vigilantism’

B.C. still losing money on legalized marijuana sales

Talks with municipalities continue on revenue sharing

Watch for scams when donating to Hurricane Dorian relief, group warns

More than 140 new crowdfunding campaigns related to the storm are already established

Most Read