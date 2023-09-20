Cindy Verbeek is shown here with a home made apple grinder and apple press made by Dave Webster, a carpenter in Smithers. The grinder and press will be available at the centre for anyone who wants to press apples in future years. September 16 a work bee was held to teach how to use this machinery and participants were allowed to take home the juice from the apples that they brought to the event. Two additional presses were brought from Hazelton to help with the processing of the apples. The remaining smashed apples will be then given to participants with horses and pigs. The apple pressing workshop was a family fun event held from 12:30-5:30 p.m. with outdoor games, face painting and booths and information on bear safety. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Apple press bear safe event

Buck Creek Hatchery and Nature Centre held a bear safety event where they went around the community picking apples from people’s yards. Then on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. the apples were pressed. One of their presses came from Dave Webster, a carpenter from Smithers, who hand crafted a press at a fraction of the cost of a new. There were also other fun events such as face painting and games. Cindy Verbeek is shown here using the home made apple grinder and apple press. The grinder and press will be available at the centre for anyone who wants to press apples in future years. She also showed how to use this machinery and participants were allowed to take home the juice from the apples that they brought to the event. Two additional presses were brought from Hazelton to help with the processing of the apples. The remaining smashed apples will be then given to participants with horses and pigs. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Love The Houston Today?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Jagmeet Singh’s recipe for Affordable Groceries

Just Posted

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

District of Houston municipal hall. (File photo)
Council extremely pleased with mill build decision

Temporary shelters in the District of Houston boundaries have been cleared by District workers. (Facebook photo/Houston Today) Temporary shelters in the District of Houston boundaries have been cleaned by District of Houston workers. (Facebook photo)
District enforces length of stay rule at Bymac Park

Brian Hewitt and Mae Vinneau orgainzers of the We Care Group, set up on Hwy. 16 and Benson Road the day on Sept. 2. They had another successful bottle drive thanks to the donations from the residents of Houston. This time they had help from Virginia Kraft. All proceeds go to the B.C. Sick Children’s Hospital. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Amazing volunteers helping BC Children’s Hosptial