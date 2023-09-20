Apple press bear safe event

Buck Creek Hatchery and Nature Centre held a bear safety event where they went around the community picking apples from people’s yards. Then on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. the apples were pressed. One of their presses came from Dave Webster, a carpenter from Smithers, who hand crafted a press at a fraction of the cost of a new. There were also other fun events such as face painting and games. Cindy Verbeek is shown here using the home made apple grinder and apple press. The grinder and press will be available at the centre for anyone who wants to press apples in future years. She also showed how to use this machinery and participants were allowed to take home the juice from the apples that they brought to the event. Two additional presses were brought from Hazelton to help with the processing of the apples. The remaining smashed apples will be then given to participants with horses and pigs. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)