In a split decision, the Alberta Appeal Court says a sentence of nine years is more appropriate for Helen Naslund. (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)

In a split decision, the Alberta Appeal Court says a sentence of nine years is more appropriate for Helen Naslund. (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)

Appeal Court reduces sentence by half for Alberta woman who killed her husband

Helen Naslund’s original sentence of 18 years reduced to 9

The Alberta Court of Appeal has reduced the sentence for a woman who admitted to shooting her husband and dumping his body in a slough.

Helen Naslund was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Miles Naslund in September 2011 on their farm near Holden, about 100 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

In a split decision, the Appeal Court says a sentence of nine years is more appropriate.

One of the judges on the three-member appeal panel felt the sentence was fit.

An agreed statement of facts presented at the trial said Miles Naslund had a domineering pattern of abuse against his wife.

A notice of appeal filed in February of last year said the sentencing judge failed to give proper consideration to the history of domestic abuse.

It also said the 18-year sentence brought the “administration of justice into disrepute.”

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Quebec to force unvaccinated to pay ‘significant’ financial penalty
Next story
B.C. businesses closed by COVID orders can now apply for relief grants

Just Posted

Prince George RCMP suggest making sure your house number is clearly visible both day and night. (file photo)
Prince George RCMP say rural crime has gone up 22% since October of 2021

Peter Haugan, All Native Tournament organizer, said the choice to postpone the event was because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns and to give teams and communities time to be ready for the event. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
All Native Basketball Tournament postponed in Prince Rupert – again

bible
Bibles found in Houston

The Briggs family was the only entrant in the family category of this year’s Houston Public Library gingerbread house decorating contest. (Photo courtesy Houston Public Library)
Colour and talent mark annual gingerbread decorating contest