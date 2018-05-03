Truck hauls material across temporary bridge built across the Peace River for construction of the Site C dam, January 2017. /BC HYDRO

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

Elections B.C. has approved an application to try to stop the Site C dam construction project using the province’s recall and initiative law.

The petitioner is identified as Ion Delsol Moruso, a Cowichan Valley resident who was among those signing a letter to Premier John Horgan in February opposing the dam. The petition is to be issued in July, giving organizers 90 days to collect signatures of at least 10 per cent of registered voters in each of B.C.’s 87 electoral districts.

The law has only been used successfully once, to force the cancellation of the harmonized sales tax in 2010.

Horgan reluctantly approved the continued construction of Site C in December, two years into the project to build a third dam on the Peace River.

Previous story
Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts
Next story
More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

Just Posted

Flood watch advisory issued for Houston area

Public requested to refrain from recreating near Bulkley River

WANTED: Devon Ambridge

Smithers man wanted on charges of drug trafficking, assault causing bodily harm, 19 release breaches

Minerals North brings optimism to Houston

“My hat’s off to the organizing committee,” says attendee

Houston to host ‘Walk with your doctor’ event

Dr. Onuora Odoh encourages local residents to participate

Houston pre-grad party case continues in court

One person sentenced; two others appearing in court

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC Nurses Union president kicked out of union

Gayle Duteil had been on administrative leave over ‘very serious allegations’

Before his death, B.C.’s Keven Drews learned real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the inevitable end, something inside Keven Drews didn’t let him stop living

U.S. states, industry join call for end to Trump’s newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

VIDEO: Feds urge public to stop harassing seal moulting on B.C. beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Nurses want to be part of the post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, as with first responders

Most Read