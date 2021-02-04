FILE – Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, as then-B.C. Representative for Children and Youth, speaks during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Anti-Indigenous racism embedded in B.C. healthcare system: report

Indigenous patients face barriers when trying to receive primary and preventative care

Indigenous people in B.C. are receiving skewed healthcare compared to the rest of the province, an independent review conducted by direction of the provincial government has found.

In a news conference Thursday (Feb. 4), Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond released her findings to media, pointing to varying evidence of anti-Indigenous behaviour within the provincial healthcare system.

She said that Indigenous people face barriers when trying to receive primary and preventative care, through nurses and doctors, leaving them likelier to need emergency and specialized treatments.

“When you combine these factors with the overwhelming evidence of racism in the health-care system – which we explored in depth in our previous reports – it’s not difficult to see why health outcomes for Indigenous peoples are poorer,” said Turpel Lafond.

The implementation of the First Nations Health Authority’s virtual doctor service is a step in the right direction, she said, but more work is still needed.

This is the latest of three reports by Turpel-Lafond. Her independent review first began in 2020 after allegations surfaced that hospital emergency staff were guessing the blood-alcohol content of Indigenous patients as a game.

The initial report, released on Nov. 30, 2020, Turpel-Lafond’s investigation was unable to substantiate those claims, but did find concerning profiling of Indigenous patients.

At the time, Turpel-Lafond offered 24 recommendations to eliminate Indigenous-specific racism in healthcare, including improving the complaint process for those who face inequitable care, as well as the establishment of an Indigenous health representative, to serve as a watchdog similar to the province’s child and youth representative and seniors advocate.

While the work to establish this office is underway, B.C.’s ombudsperson has agreed to the review’s suggestion that, in the interim, the ombudsperson assume management of the toll-free phone and email submission options offered to the public by the review.

More to come.

