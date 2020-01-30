Photos on social media were making the rounds on Jan. 30, 2020, showing spray-painted expletives at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île in Comox. The Comox Valley Record has edited the photos due to their sensitive content. (Facebook)

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

A school in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island was the target of anti-Francophone vandalism this week.

Photos on social media were making the rounds on Thursday morning showing spray-painted expletives on the concrete in front of the entrance to Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île, as well as the front doors.

“It is deplorable in 2020 to see that events like the one that took place yesterday can still happen,” said Michel St-Amand, superintendent for Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique, the province’s French school division, in an email.

“This isolated incident in no way represents the relationship we have with the Comox community. It is an opportunity in education to continue the conversation about tolerance and mutual respect.”

Reaction online condemned the tagging, with parents noting the school has video surveillance and saying they hope the vandals will be caught.

RCMP are asking anyone in the area who might have seen something suspicious or who has information is asked to call 250-338-1321 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

RELATED: Cooks Restaurant targeted with graffiti in Cumberland

Late Friday, the provincial government issued a statement condemning the “hateful” and “racist” messages, saying counsellors will be available at the school.


