Another service station coming to Houston

Another commercial development is to take hold soon judging from this sign announcing an Esso outlet on the vacant lot across from Tim Hortons. The owner of the lot has applied for and received a development permit from the District of Houston for a gas bar, convenience store and restaurant. A building permit application has yet to be submitted to the District. The permit is the final stage before construction can proceed. (Houston Today photo)



