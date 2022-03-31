Another partial closure announced by Canfor

Houston’s Canfor mill and its other mills in Western Canada are undergoing partial closures beginning April 4. (File photo)

Canfor is trimming back production at its mill in Houston and at the rest of its mills in Western Canada beginning April 4 for at least four weeks, citing continuing troubles in moving its products to market.

The cutback in Houston means a four-day week with Friday being the closure day.

“We are experiencing extreme supply chain challenges that are significantly impacting our operations and it has become imperative to reduce operating schedules to address our unsustainable inventory levels,” Canfor president Don Kayne said in a March 30 release.

The company estimates the partial closures will reduce production by a minimum of 100 million board feet of lumber.

Not every Canfor employee will be affected because of the closures as some will be needed to keep up with maintenance and other necessary schedules.

“We are working hard to minimize the impact on our employees. Each mill is working to identify meaningful work for employees who want to continue working five days a week,” said company official Michelle Ward.

And one day prior to announcing partial closures of Canfor’s sawmills, Canfor Pulp announced a further closure for at least six weeks of its pulp operation in Taylor in northeastern B.C.

As with the decision affecting sawmills, Canfor Pulp said the continuing closure was tied to the ongoing shortage of rail transportation resulting in high inventories being stockpiled at the Taylor mill.

This is the fourth year now that Canfor has either cut production by one day a week or closed completely for periods of time at all or some of its sawmills.

Partial or extended closures took place in 2018 and extended in 2019 after Canfor began citing high operating costs compared to other parts of North America.

The onset of the pandemic, which dampened overall economic activity, in early 2020 continued to affect the company and the heavy storms of late last year in southern B.C. shutting rail and transportation corridors further reduced its capacity to ship its inventory.