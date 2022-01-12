Another childhood vaccine clinic scheduled

A COVID vaccine clinic Jan. 6 for children from the ages 5 – 11, the first since before Christmas, was held as authorities continue to try and increase the vaccination rate among this age category.

As of the end of year, Houston and area had one of the lowest vaccination rates — 9 per cent of the estimated 395 children from age 5 – 11 — in the north.

The rural area around Vanderhoof, the rural area north of Peace River and the rural area sweeping north of the Meziadin Junction area halfway to the Yukon border were the only other areas in northern B.C. to have vaccination rates in the single digits.

Northern Health is not scheduling another children’s vaccine clinic here until Jan. 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Coast Mountain College building where Northern Health has been holding clinics now for more than a year.

Childhood vaccines were approved for use in B.C. in early December and quickly distributed around the province.

The Nass Valley at 46 per cent of the age 5 – 11 population has the highest vaccination rate in the north with Haida Gwaii South at 39 per cent, Haida Gwaii North at 26 per cent have urban Terrace at 34 per cent, rural Terrace at 32 per cent and the northern section of Prince George at 35 per cent ranking close behind.

Burns Lake itself is ranked at 31 per cent while it is 11 per cent south of Burns Lake and 23 per cent north of Burns Lake.

Registration is required beforehand for the children’s clinics.

Clinics for people 12 and up who have made appointments have resumed at the Coast Mountain College building each Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As of the end of 2021, Houston’s second dose rate of 74 per cent of the population from 12 and up was slightly behind the northern average of 79 per cent, indicates information provided by Northern Health.

And 14 per cent of this age category in Houston and area have had a third dose.