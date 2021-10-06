Annual Houston mud bogs

The annual Houston mud bog drag races took place on the weekend of Sept 24. and Sept. 25, with 92 entries participating. The event was a success, as over 400 people attended. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

Annual Houston mud bogs

